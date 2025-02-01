Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

