Blue Trust Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $590.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $495.53 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.36 and its 200 day moving average is $573.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

