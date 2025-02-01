Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 56.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NetEase Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

