Blue Trust Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $986,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

