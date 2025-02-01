Blue Trust Inc. Invests $466,000 in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,307 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 29.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 473,293 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,908,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 372,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $23,402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.