Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Position Reduced by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 498,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $121.88.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.