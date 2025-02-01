Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,142,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 857,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 226,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 35.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 579,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,084 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %

ERIC opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.