Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $10,483,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBK stock opened at $291.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

