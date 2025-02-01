JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,188 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of DOOO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BRP’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

