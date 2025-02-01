Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 333 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.