Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.