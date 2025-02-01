Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Lennar stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $128.41 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

