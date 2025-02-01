Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 511 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,581,000 after acquiring an additional 298,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

