TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,086.37 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,286.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,311.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

