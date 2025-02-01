B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 66,365 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,365 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,095,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,454,000 after acquiring an additional 521,515 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.