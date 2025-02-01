Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.