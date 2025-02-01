Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after buying an additional 249,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $76.53.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

