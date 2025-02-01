Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $358.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.24 and a 200 day moving average of $363.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

