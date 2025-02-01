Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

