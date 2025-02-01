Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.07. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

