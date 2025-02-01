12,951 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

