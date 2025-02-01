Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,463 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCB opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $84.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.