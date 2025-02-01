Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,902 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $294,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:NJAN opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

