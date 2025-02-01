Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

