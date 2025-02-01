Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $164.34 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

