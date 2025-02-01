Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.