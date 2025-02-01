Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
