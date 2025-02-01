Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $181.38.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.