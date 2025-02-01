Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBIL opened at $50.04 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

