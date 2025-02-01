Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,421,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $38,021,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $12,222,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

