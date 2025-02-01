Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,635,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 321,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

