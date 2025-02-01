Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to “Buy”

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

