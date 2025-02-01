iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $56.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.