Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

