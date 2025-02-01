Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $952.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 300.3% in the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 402,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 134,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

