Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

VAW stock opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.99. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

