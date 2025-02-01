Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,128 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 11.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,205 shares of company stock worth $112,487,737 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.06.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $291.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

