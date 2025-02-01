Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,268,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,213 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

