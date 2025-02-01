7,482 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

