Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

