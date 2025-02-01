Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,267,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $10,549,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 517,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

