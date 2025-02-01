Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quarry LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

