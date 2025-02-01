KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,444,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

