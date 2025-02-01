PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. JMP Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,885 shares of company stock worth $5,712,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

