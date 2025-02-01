Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

