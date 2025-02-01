SG Americas Securities LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,975,523.50. This trade represents a 15.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,524,470 shares of company stock valued at $225,807,760 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -369.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.36.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

