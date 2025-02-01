SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

