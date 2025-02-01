Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,756,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $113.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

