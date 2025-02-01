Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,977,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.55 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

