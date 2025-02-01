Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

